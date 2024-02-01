comedy features
This Funny Week in Funny Tweets: December 15, 2023
PUBLISHED Dec 15, 2023
"What the hell," Folgers incest commercial, TOP 5 WORST MEDIEVAL, Doug Ford wants beer wherever possible, and much more from this week in f...
Exclaim! Comics: Chromeo vs. Daft Punk and Batman vs. Toilet Paper
PUBLISHED Dec 13, 2023
Happy holidays! This year, all I want for Christmas is, uh, toilet paper? On the latest edition of the Exclaim! comics page, we've got batm...
This Funny Week in Funny Tweets: December 8, 2023
PUBLISHED Dec 8, 2023
Best Albums of 2023, nothing to see, so you agree, his face should be printed on our money, and much more from this week in funny tweets....
This Funny Week in Funny Tweets: December 1, 2023
PUBLISHED Dec 1, 2023
Cool lizard you have to stop, Trump's mugshot flopped, a Herzog email's hard to top, shady price chops, and much more from this week in fun...
This Funny Week in Funny Tweets: November 24, 2023
PUBLISHED Nov 24, 2023
Parallel lines, trading minds, Elon Musk invents headlines, parking spot finds, and much more from this week in funny tweets. November 17...
This Funny Week in Funny Tweets: November 17, 2023
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2023
Going to all of garden, an old letter by Bin Laden, cooking James Harden, BC has no federal tax for carbon, and much more from this week in...
This Funny Week in Funny Tweets: November 10, 2023
PUBLISHED Nov 10, 2023
"Mid," a daughter's width, people start having kids, the "bad news" you're calling with, and much more from this week in funny tweets. Nov...
This Funny Week in Funny Tweets: November 3, 2023
PUBLISHED Nov 3, 2023
Tony Hawk's Larry David Halloween fit, a spot-on bit, a community note favourite, I have to just sit here in it, and much more from this we...