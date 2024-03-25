Tom Segura Expands 2024 Tour

Comedian Tom Segura will be spending much of 2024 on the road with his Come Together tour. Covering mostly North American territory, he has now announced additional dates for the run, including a new stop in Toronto this fall.
Segura kicks things into gear next month, making his first Canadian stop at Casino Rama on May 3 ahead of festival appearances in Winnipeg (July 19), London (July 20), Ottawa (August 9), Halifax (August 10), Calgary (August 24) and Vancouver (September 13). He'll headline at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena on September 28.
The remainder of the comedian's tour itinerary will take place back in the US, with a smattering of dates keeping him busy all the way through early December.
Tickets for the new dates, which you'll find in bold below, go on sale this Friday (March 29) at 10 a.m. local time, with presales commencing Wednesday (March 27) with the code "TOMMY."
Tom Segura 2024 Tour Dates:
04/04 Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center
04/05 Boise, ID - ExtraMile Arena
04/06 Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
04/07 Portland, OR - Moda Center
04/12 Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
04/13 Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
04/14 Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena
04/26 Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre
04/27 Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre
05/02 Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
05/03 Rama, ON - Casino Rama
05/04 Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center
05/09 Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum (Netflix is a Joke Fest)
05/10 San Jose, CA - SAP Center at San Jose
05/11 Lincoln, CA - Thunder Valley Casino Resort
05/25 Abu Dhabi, UAE - Etihad Arena
06/06 Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena
06/07 Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre
06/08 Camdenton, MO - Ozarks Amphitheater
06/12 Wilkes-Barre, PA - Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
06/13 Jamestown, NY - Northwest Arena
06/14 Verona, NY - Turning Stone Casino
06/15 Bangor, ME - Cross Insurance Center
07/19 Winnipeg, MB - Assiniboine Park
07/20 London, ON - Harris Park
08/07 Asheville, NC - ExploreAsheville.com Arena
08/08 Roanoke, VA - Berglund Center
08/09 Ottawa, ON - LeBreton Flats
08/10 Halifax, NS - Garrison Grounds
08/23 Spokane, WA - ONE Spokane Stadium
08/24 Calgary, AB - Prince's Island Park
08/30 Tuscaloosa, AL - Mercedes-Benz Amphitheater
09/05 Lincoln, CA - Thunder Valley Casino Resort
09/06 Coachella, CA - Spotlight 29 Casino
09/07 Las Vegas, NV - Dolby Live
09/12 Eugene, OR - Cuthbert Amphitheater
09/13 Vancouver, BC - Stanley Park
09/14 Denver, CO - Ball Arena
09/26 Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
09/27 Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center
09/28 Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
10/04 Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center
10/05 Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
10/06 Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena
10/18 St. Louis, MO - The Fabulous Fox Theatre
10/20 Mount Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino
10/26 Norfolk, VA - Scope Arena
10/27 Richmond, VA - Altria Theater
11/08 San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena
11/09 Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center
11/27 Hollywood, FL - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
11/29 Tallahassee, FL - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
12/07 New Orleans, LA - Lakefront Arena
12/08 Pensacola, FL - Pensacola Bay Center