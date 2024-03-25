Tom Segura Expands 2024 Tour

Comedian Tom Segura will be spending much of 2024 on the road with his Come Together tour. Covering mostly North American territory, he has now announced additional dates for the run, including a new stop in Toronto this fall.

Segura kicks things into gear next month, making his first Canadian stop at Casino Rama on May 3 ahead of festival appearances in Winnipeg (July 19), London (July 20), Ottawa (August 9), Halifax (August 10), Calgary (August 24) and Vancouver (September 13). He'll headline at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena on September 28.

The remainder of the comedian's tour itinerary will take place back in the US, with a smattering of dates keeping him busy all the way through early December.

Tickets for the new dates, which you'll find in bold below, go on sale this Friday (March 29) at 10 a.m. local time, with presales commencing Wednesday (March 27) with the code "TOMMY."

Tom Segura 2024 Tour Dates:

04/04 Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center

04/05 Boise, ID - ExtraMile Arena

04/06 Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

04/07 Portland, OR - Moda Center

04/12 Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

04/13 Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

04/14 Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena

04/26 Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre

04/27 Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre

05/02 Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

05/03 Rama, ON - Casino Rama

05/04 Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center

05/09 Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum (Netflix is a Joke Fest)

05/10 San Jose, CA - SAP Center at San Jose

05/11 Lincoln, CA - Thunder Valley Casino Resort

05/25 Abu Dhabi, UAE - Etihad Arena

06/06 Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena

06/07 Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre

06/08 Camdenton, MO - Ozarks Amphitheater

06/12 Wilkes-Barre, PA - Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

06/13 Jamestown, NY - Northwest Arena

06/14 Verona, NY - Turning Stone Casino

06/15 Bangor, ME - Cross Insurance Center

07/19 Winnipeg, MB - Assiniboine Park

07/20 London, ON - Harris Park

08/07 Asheville, NC - ExploreAsheville.com Arena

08/08 Roanoke, VA - Berglund Center

08/09 Ottawa, ON - LeBreton Flats

08/10 Halifax, NS - Garrison Grounds

08/23 Spokane, WA - ONE Spokane Stadium

08/24 Calgary, AB - Prince's Island Park

08/30 Tuscaloosa, AL - Mercedes-Benz Amphitheater

09/05 Lincoln, CA - Thunder Valley Casino Resort

09/06 Coachella, CA - Spotlight 29 Casino

09/07 Las Vegas, NV - Dolby Live

09/12 Eugene, OR - Cuthbert Amphitheater

09/13 Vancouver, BC - Stanley Park

09/14 Denver, CO - Ball Arena

09/26 Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

09/27 Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center

09/28 Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

10/04 Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center

10/05 Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

10/06 Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

10/18 St. Louis, MO - The Fabulous Fox Theatre

10/20 Mount Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino

10/26 Norfolk, VA - Scope Arena

10/27 Richmond, VA - Altria Theater

11/08 San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena

11/09 Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

11/27 Hollywood, FL - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

11/29 Tallahassee, FL - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

12/07 New Orleans, LA - Lakefront Arena

12/08 Pensacola, FL - Pensacola Bay Center