Scott Aukerman and Paul F. Tompkins Announce 'Comedy Bang! Bang!' North American Tour

It's a known fact that podcast enjoyers also seem to enjoy the experience of listening to them live. Scott Aukerman, host of the long-running Comedy Bang! Bang! podcast and his most frequent guest, Paul F. Tompkins, have announced that they'll be taking this show on the North American road with what they've dubbed the Bang! Bang! Into Your Mouth Tour. It includes a couple of Canadian appearances in Toronto and Vancouver this summer.

Starting with a sold-out Los Angeles show on May 8, the pair of comedians will begin the tour proper on June 13 in Boston, MA. They make their first venture into Canadaland (that's a podcast joke) on July 28 for an iteration of the event at Toronto's Danforth Music Hall.

After weaving their way through the US for another couple of weeks, Aukerman and Tompkins will cap off the tour back in Canada at Vancouver's Vogue Theatre on August 18.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday (April 12), with presales beginning at 10 a.m. local tomorrow (April 10) with the code "BANG24." The full schedule of dates is below.

Comedy Bang! Bang! 2024 Tour Dates:

05/08 Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco

06/13 Boston, MA - The Wilbur

06/14 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount

06/15 Philadelphia, PA - Miller Theater

06/17 Washington D.C. - Warner Theatre

06/18 Durham, NC - The Carolina Theatre

06/19 Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

06/20 St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

06/21 Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

07/11 Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre

07/12 Phoenix, AZ - Van Buren

07/13 San Diego, CA - Observatory North Park

07/23 Salt Lake City, UT - Rockwell at the Complex

07/24 Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre

07/25 Austin, TX - Paramount Theatre

07/26 Dallas, TX - Majestic Theatre

07/28 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

07/29 Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

07/30 Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre

08/01 Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre

08/02 Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

08/03 Chicago, IL - Chicago Theatre

08/04 Madison, WI - Barrymore Theatre

08/05 St. Paul, MN - Fitzgerald Theater

08/14 Sacramento, CA - Crest Theater

08/15 Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

08/16 Portland, OR (EARLY SHOW) - Revolution Hall

08/16 Portland, OR (LATE SHOW) - Revolution Hall

08/17 Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre

08/18 Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre