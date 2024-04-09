Scott Aukerman and Paul F. Tompkins Announce 'Comedy Bang! Bang!' North American Tour

It's a known fact that podcast enjoyers also seem to enjoy the experience of listening to them live. Scott Aukerman, host of the long-running Comedy Bang! Bang! podcast and his most frequent guest, Paul F. Tompkins, have announced that they'll be taking this show on the North American road with what they've dubbed the Bang! Bang! Into Your Mouth Tour. It includes a couple of Canadian appearances in Toronto and Vancouver this summer.
Starting with a sold-out Los Angeles show on May 8, the pair of comedians will begin the tour proper on June 13 in Boston, MA. They make their first venture into Canadaland (that's a podcast joke) on July 28 for an iteration of the event at Toronto's Danforth Music Hall.
After weaving their way through the US for another couple of weeks, Aukerman and Tompkins will cap off the tour back in Canada at Vancouver's Vogue Theatre on August 18.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday (April 12), with presales beginning at 10 a.m. local tomorrow (April 10) with the code "BANG24." The full schedule of dates is below.
Comedy Bang! Bang! 2024 Tour Dates:
05/08 Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco
06/13 Boston, MA - The Wilbur
06/14 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount
06/15 Philadelphia, PA - Miller Theater
06/17 Washington D.C. - Warner Theatre
06/18 Durham, NC - The Carolina Theatre
06/19 Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
06/20 St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
06/21 Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works
07/11 Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre
07/12 Phoenix, AZ - Van Buren
07/13 San Diego, CA - Observatory North Park
07/23 Salt Lake City, UT - Rockwell at the Complex
07/24 Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre
07/25 Austin, TX - Paramount Theatre
07/26 Dallas, TX - Majestic Theatre
07/28 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
07/29 Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre
07/30 Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre
08/01 Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre
08/02 Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
08/03 Chicago, IL - Chicago Theatre
08/04 Madison, WI - Barrymore Theatre
08/05 St. Paul, MN - Fitzgerald Theater
08/14 Sacramento, CA - Crest Theater
08/15 Oakland, CA - Fox Theater
08/16 Portland, OR (EARLY SHOW) - Revolution Hall
08/16 Portland, OR (LATE SHOW) - Revolution Hall
08/17 Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre
08/18 Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre