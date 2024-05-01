Ryan Gosling & Mikey Day Brought Beavis & Butt-Head to the 'Fall Guy' Premiere

Ryan Gosling and Mikey Day weren't the only ones cracking up while portraying Beavis and Butt-Head on SNL earlier this month, but the two were better at staying in character while crashing the red carpet at a premiere of Gosling's newest film, The Fall Guy.

Gosling walked the red carpet twice Tuesday at the Los Angeles premiere — once as himself, with co-star Emily Blunt, and again with Day with spectacular make-up to have them appear as Mike Judge's animated duo.

Knowing that Beavis and Butt-Head have, historically, had plenty to say about pop culture, it isn't surprising that Gosling and Day eventually wound up disrupting an interview with Blunt. Respectively introducing themselves as Dean and Jeff, per the SNL sketch, the two get to mispronouncing Blunt's name as "Emily Blart." Gosling asks, "Were you in Salmon Fishing in the Yemen? I love that film!"

Watch clips of Gosling and Day's red carpet appearance below. If we can't have a sequel to The Nice Guys, we'll settle for a live action Beavis & Butt-Head.

The SNL sketch, which aired April 13, centres on a news broadcast about artificial intelligence that is interrupted multiple times as its host and guest speaker are distracted by Gosling and Day's likeness to the animated MTV mainstays. On X (formerly Twitter), the sketch has been viewed over 14 million times.