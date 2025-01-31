Our Weekly Music Memes and Shitposts Are a Vibe: January 31, 2025

Photo courtesy of @insaneposes

BY Exclaim! StaffPublished Jan 31, 2025

Together, we could get stoned and listen to emo music like Halsey and Evanescence! This week in our roundup of memes and shitposts, we've got a guestlist spot +2, our Gen Z queen Olivia Colman and a fatal trip to the Mozart death house.

@steamyswag444

Simply in disbelief that i saw this on the street

♬ original sound - Stee mee
@jonathan.kirby

who let us live together tbh

♬ original sound - Jonathan Kirby
@trevorwallace nothing more iconic than Bieber and his paparazzi videos #tbt ♬ original sound - trevor wallace
@rachelisprettyandfunny #greatwolflodge #whitelotus ♬ original sound - rachelisprettyandfunny
