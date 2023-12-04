Ilana Glazer Maps Out 2024 North American Tour

Broad City's Ilana Glazer has scheduled a North American comedy tour taking place in the first half of 2024.
The 20-date Ilana Glazer Live! tour includes three stops in Canada; after kicking off in Kingston, NY, on January 18, Glazer will make her way west to Vancouver's Vogue Theatre on February 7. From there, she'll spend the next few months stateside before returning to Canada for shows in Montreal and Toronto on May 1 and 2, respectively.
An artist presale begins Wednesday, December 6, at 10 a.m. local time and is accessed using the code "ILANA," ahead of the general on-sale beginning Friday, December 8, at 10 a.m. local time here. Check out the schedule below.
Ilana Glazer 2024 Tour Dates:
01/18 Kingston, NY - Ulster Performing Arts Center
01/19 Englewood, NJ - Bergen Performing Arts Center
01/29 San Diego, CA - Balboa Theatre
01/30 Pomona, CA - Fox Theater
02/01 San Francisco, CA - The Masonic
02/02 Monterey, CA - Golden State Theatre
02/07 Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre
02/08 Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre
02/09 Portland, OR - Newmark Theatre
02/13 Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre
02/15 Los Angeles, CA - The Theatre at Ace Hotel
03/07 Coral Springs, FL - Coral Springs Center For The Arts
03/13 Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre
03/14 Madison, WI - Orpheum Theater
04/07 Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre
04/10 New York, NY - Beacon Theatre
04/16 Phoenix, AZ - Orpheum Theatre
04/25 Washington, DC - Warner Theatre
05/01 Montreal, QC - L'Olympia
05/02 Toronto, ON - Elgin and Winter Garden Theatre Center
