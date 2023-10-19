Exclaim! Comics: What Could Be Spookier Than Condo Developers?

Illustration: Fiona Smyth

BY Exclaim! StaffPublished Oct 19, 2023

Spooky season is here, and it's brought with it the scariest thing imaginable for Canadian city-dwellers: condo development!

Elsewhere on the comics page from our Fall 2023 issue of Exclaim! Magazine, we've got Cheezies celebrating realness, a pair of illustrated concert reviews, and the true secret to musical greatness.

Dang It! Landlords! by Kagan McLeod

Musical Squares by Robb Mirsky

Digable Planets by Joseph Starkey

Luge by Joseph Starkey

Cheezies by Fiona Smyth
