Conan Remembers the Time Billy Corgan Saved Him from Being Bullied by Marilyn Manson

In a story that feels a bit like a '90s-themed Mad Lib, Conan O'Brien has reminisced about the time Billy Corgan saved him from being bullied by Marilyn Manson while at a Howard Stern movie premiere.
The Smashing Pumpkins' frontman appeared on a recent episode of the podcast Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend (which was re-aired after initially appearing on O'Brien's SiriusXM channel, Team Coco Radio, back in May). In it, O'Brien opens the episode by telling a story about how he met Corgan in 1997.
"I was invited to go to the premiere of Howard Stern's Private Parts, so I went, 'cause that was one of those things where you go — you've been asked to go this huge media event, and you go," O'Brien said. "And I went, but remembered thinking, 'I don't know, do I belong here? Should I be here?' Everybody in the world is there, and we're all packed into this crazy situation. The next thing I know, Marilyn Manson is in my face — maybe doing a bit, maybe not — trying to get me to drink out of a chalice of something that looked evil. It was all very weird."
Explaining that he felt "really uncomfortable in kind of almost a high school way," O'Brien went on to reveal that Corgan ultimately rescued him from the situation.
"Then you, who I didn't really know well, came over and just said to Marilyn Manson, 'Back off dude,'" O'Brien said. "And then you were like, 'Conan, how are you?' You were so nice to me."
Listen to the podcast episode below. The story about Manson comes in the opening couple of minutes.
