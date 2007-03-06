Take Note
PUBLISHED Mar 6, 2007
CMW in Search of Indies Canadian Music Week (CMW) is currently seeking independent recording artists to apply for 2007 Independent Music Aw...
PUBLISHED Feb 25, 2007
Calling All Festivals!Attention all festival organisers, promoters, volunteers and musicians! Summer is sneaking up, and with it comes the...
PUBLISHED Feb 19, 2007
CMW in Search of Songwriters Canadian Music Week (CMW) is currently seeking self-published and non-published songwriters to apply for Canad...
NewMusicWest Seeking Demo Submissions
PUBLISHED Feb 15, 2007
NewMusicWest is currently in search of talent to showcase during its conference and festival, scheduled for May 2 to 6. Accepting applicati...
Students: Mazda Wants Your Music
PUBLISHED Feb 15, 2007
Car manufacturer Mazda is currently in search of the best new tunes across the country in what they call "Mazdas Rockin Roll Call. The c...