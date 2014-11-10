Spark
The Translator
Country Soul
PUBLISHED Nov 10, 2014
What is it? A fusion that points to both genres' shared heritage in the American South, country soul came to prominence after Ray Charles'...
Buzz Meter
PUBLISHED Nov 5, 2014
Sleater-Kinney The iconic trio return as adoration for the band hits an all-time high, ten years after their last album. Arca The eclecti...
The Translator
C86
PUBLISHED Oct 14, 2014
What is it? A cassette compilation issued by British music mag NME celebrating the UK's burgeoning independent scene. Journalists and main...
The Translator
Southern Metalcore
PUBLISHED Jul 2, 2014
What is it? Southern metalcore took Pantera's groove metal and added an energetic hardcore edge. A calculated stutter and stop creates the...
Seven-Inches of Pleasure:
A Vinyl Single Column
PUBLISHED Apr 25, 2014
As a format, 45s have endured. They've become an important stepping-stone for many young bands, particularly in the worlds of punk and indi...
The Translator
Britpop
PUBLISHED Apr 3, 2014
What Is It? Founded as a knee-jerk reaction to the withdrawn shoegaze and imposing grunge movements, Britpop was a culture that celebrated...
The Translator
Blackgaze
PUBLISHED Feb 26, 2014
What is it? Blackgaze marries the harsh, alien instrumentation of black metal with the mellower, dreamy soundscapes of shoegaze. Heavily in...
Buzz Meter
PUBLISHED Feb 26, 2014
Slowdive Cult favourite shoegazers finally gave in to reunion demands. Not only will the classic line-up tour, but new music is in the wor...