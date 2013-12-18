Spark
Translator
IDM
PUBLISHED Dec 18, 2013
What is it? An abbreviation of Intelligent Dance Music, IDM was originally coined to describe the less four-on-the-floor dance music emergi...
Translator
Post-rock
PUBLISHED Dec 4, 2013
What is it? An umbrella term for a plethora of bands making drum-heavy, long-form instrumental rock music characterised by dynamic volume a...
Translator
Second Wave Emo
PUBLISHED Nov 16, 2013
What is it? Perhaps music's most nebulous term, emo was birthed by '80s DC hardcore. Known for its confessional (some say whiny) lyrics, by...
The Translator
Shoegaze
PUBLISHED Aug 22, 2013
What is it? Born in the late 1980s, shoegaze centred on heavily-processed FX pedals, disorientating wall of sound production, soft and whis...
Buzz Meter
PUBLISHED May 27, 2013
Boards of Canada (Pictured) The long-dormant Scottish duo chose a truly nerdy album announcement: slip a few mysterious 12-inches into reco...
The Translator
Sophisti-pop
PUBLISHED May 27, 2013
What is it? A slick, expensive studio-produced style of pop heavy on the brass, synthesizers, smooth vocals and sharp, fitted suits. Influe...
Buzz Meter
PUBLISHED Apr 17, 2013
Daft Punk (Pictured) A new album is confirmed, it features Pharrell, Julian Casablancas, Panda Bear and Gonzales, channels Fleetwood Mac an...
Translator
Cloud Rap
PUBLISHED Mar 13, 2013
What is it? Lo-fi, ambient hip-hop featuring unconventional samples, ethereal sounds and a tendency towards slow, blunted delivery. It's ei...