Sasquatch! Music Festival
Jungle
Sasquatch Stage, George WA, May 22
PUBLISHED May 24, 2015
Dressed with a camouflage theme, Jungle jammed out their funky sound, and their '70s New York disco-meets-Detroit soul was the perfect afte...
Of Monsters and Men
Sasquatch Stage, George WA, May 22
PUBLISHED May 24, 2015
It's always interesting to see a band play new material when they have an unreleased record waiting in the wings, and especially when there...
Flume
Bigfoot Stage, George WA, May 22
PUBLISHED May 24, 2015
There was a big buzz around Sydney, Australia's electronic prodigy Flume, closing out the first night of the Sasquatch! festival, and the m...
Sasquatch! Music Festival with Die Antwoord, HAIM, Rodriguez
Gorge Amphitheatre, Quincy WA, May 23-25
PUBLISHED May 28, 2014
There was a hint of struggle looming over this year's Sasquatch!, after their failed attempt to split the festival into two weekends, but o...
Edward Sharpe & the Magnetic Zeros
Gorge Amphitheatre, George WA, May 26
PUBLISHED May 30, 2013
Packing out the main stage fuller than Elvis Costello who followed them, Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros created a magic, old-timey re...
Hundred Waters
Gorge Amphitheatre, George WA, May 26
PUBLISHED May 30, 2013
There is something quietly epic about Hundred Waters. Lead singer/keyboardist Nicole Miglis has a Bjork-ish lilt to her vocals, perfectly f...
Suuns
Gorge Amphitheatre, George WA, May 25
PUBLISHED May 30, 2013
Suuns managed to fit most of their sophomore album, Images Du Futur, into their 45-minute set, gradually filling out the Yeti stage as thei...
Father John Misty
Gorge Amphitheatre, George WA, May 24
PUBLISHED May 29, 2013
Joshua Tillman (who basically is Father John Misty) seemed like quite a character. He had a peculiar style of banter that made making him i...