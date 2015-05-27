Sasquatch! Music Festival
Dan Mangan + Blacksmith
Bigfoot Stage, George WA, May 25
PUBLISHED May 27, 2015
Dan Mangan + Blacksmith played the Bigfoot stage at Sasquatch on Monday (May 25), and due to some scheduling or perhaps some technical issu...
Tame Impala
Sasquatch Stage, George WA, May 25
PUBLISHED May 27, 2015
Perth, Australia's psychedelic rock band Tame Impala were the highlight of the final day (May 25) at Sasquatch. Their striking, guitar- and...
José González
Bigfoot Stage, George WA, May 24
PUBLISHED May 26, 2015
José González sauntered onto stage so casually, during sunset that the audience almost didn't notice he was on stage. Opening the show solo...
James Blake
Bigfoot Stage, George WA, May 24
PUBLISHED May 26, 2015
London electronic producer James Blake does a masterful job of mixing personal lyrics with haunting electronic keyboard riffs. His slowed d...
​Shakey Graves
Sasquatch Stage, George WA, May 24
PUBLISHED May 26, 2015
Last year at Sasquatch, Shakey Graves performed at the small Yeti stage and managed to pack the venue to the brim as fans and music lovers...
​Father John Misty
Bigfoot Stage, George WA, May 23
PUBLISHED May 25, 2015
It's hard to believe sometimes that Joshua Tillman, aka Father John Misty, was a drummer for the Fleet Foxes; he's a natural born front man...
​The War on Drugs
Sasquatch Stage, George WA, May 23
PUBLISHED May 25, 2015
Philadelphia's the War on Drugs and their new age Americana sound conjure up images of sunsets and dusty highways, making the backdrop of t...
The Budos Band
Sasquatch Stage, George WA, May 23
PUBLISHED May 25, 2015
It's not often one will see a group of break-dancers at a Sasquatch set, but the Budos Band isn't a typical group. The ensemble have a dive...