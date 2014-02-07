#Rocksmith60
My 60 Day Challenge
PUBLISHED Feb 7, 2014
Having never played guitar before, I was quite daunted at the start of my Rocksmith 2014 60 Day Challenge. On my first day I was amazed at...
Week Seven
PUBLISHED Jan 31, 2014
As I had decided at the end of last week, I started Week 7 by using Rocksmith 2014's nifty Riff Repeater function to continue playing "Cold...
Week Six
With a Little Help from Our Friends
PUBLISHED Jan 28, 2014
One of the main benefits of Rocksmith 2014 is being able to learn some guitar skills in isolation, without having to pay for lessons or wit...
Week Five
PUBLISHED Jan 20, 2014
In addition to the library of songs available to play, Rocksmith 2014 also has a range of lessons you can take and I'd broken my promise fr...
Week Four
PUBLISHED Jan 6, 2014
After a couple of days without playing due to a broken string, I was keen to get back on the Rocksmith 2014 horse. I went to my local music...
Week Three
PUBLISHED Dec 27, 2013
To begin Week Three I decided to take a break from learning specific songs and start off with a couple of lessons. I wasn't getting the pal...
Week Two
PUBLISHED Dec 20, 2013
By the start of Week Two of the #rocksmith60 challenge, I decided to take a break from the Kinks and change it up by trying "War Ensemble"...
Introduction
PUBLISHED Dec 17, 2013
Over the past month, four wannabe guitarists from across Canada have been taking part in the Rocksmith 2014 60-Day Challenge. Their goal is...