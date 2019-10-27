Halifax Pop Explosion
Spencer Krug / Charlotte Cornfield
Halifax Pop Explosion, Halifax NS, October 26
PUBLISHED Oct 27, 2019
While best known for his distinctive caterwaul and energetic performances as part of Wolf Parade, Vancouver Island native Spencer Krug save...
Arkells / Mother Mother
Halifax Pop Explosion, Halifax NS, October 26
PUBLISHED Oct 27, 2019
Ryan Guldemond of Mother Mother understands the position Arkells have attained since their raucous emergence from Hamilton over a decade ag...
PUP / Weakened Friends
Halifax Pop Explosion, Halifax NS, October 25
PUBLISHED Oct 26, 2019
It was after the drenched, fanatical crowd finished screaming every word to Black Sabbath's "War Pigs" that guitarist Steve Sladkowski's fa...
Halifax Pop Explosion Unveils Full 2019 Lineup
PUBLISHED Sep 10, 2019
Halifax Pop Explosion is returning this year, and the annual festival has just announced its full 2019 lineup. The festival will take plac...
Relive Halifax Pop Explosion 2018 in Photos
PUBLISHED Oct 22, 2018
Halifax Pop Explosion returned to Nova Scotia's capital city this past weekend, bringing with it a typically expansive and explorative line...
Halifax Pop Explosion 2018 Adds Zaki Ibrahim, Astral Swans, Jeremy Dutcher
PUBLISHED Sep 4, 2018
Halifax Pop Explosion is set to return to the Nova Scotian capital this fall, and the lineup of performers for this year has just been expa...
Halifax Pop Explosion Unveils Initial 2018 Lineup with Zola Jesus, Born Ruffians, CupcakKe
PUBLISHED Jun 12, 2018
Halifax Pop Explosion is set to take over the Maritime city with all manner of live shows and conferences this October, and ahead of the fe...
Lido Pimienta Speaks Out About "Overt Racism" at Halifax Pop Explosion
PUBLISHED Oct 31, 2017
Last week, Halifax Pop Explosion issued an apology over a volunteer interrupting a performance from Lido Pimienta with what was called "ove...