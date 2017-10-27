Halifax Pop Explosion
Halifax Pop Explosion Apologizes for "Overt Racism" at Lido Pimienta Show
PUBLISHED Oct 27, 2017
Halifax Pop Explosion has apologized for the actions of a volunteer who interrupted a performance from Lido Pimienta at the festival with "...
Lee Fields and the Expressions
Halifax Pop Explosion, Halifax NS, October 20
PUBLISHED Oct 21, 2017
His backing band, the Expressions, having laid down a crisp groove, soul survivor Lee Fields bounded onto the bright Forum stage in an even...
Weaves
Halifax Pop Explosion, Halifax NS, October 20
PUBLISHED Oct 21, 2017
There's nothing like a makeshift concert venue to separate great bands from the posers — to figure out which performers need the lights and...
Aquakulture & Big Budi Band
Halifax Pop Explosion, Halifax NS, October 20
PUBLISHED Oct 21, 2017
There's something to be said for musical restlessness, for the hunger and curiosity and joy that comes from treating genres as "suggestions...
Japandroids
Halifax Pop Explosion, Halifax NS, October 19
PUBLISHED Oct 20, 2017
Japandroids took to the Forum Multipurpose Room's stage Thursday night (October 19) to Mogwai's "Punk Rock," the opening track from the Sco...
The Courtneys
Halifax Pop Explosion, Halifax NS, October 19
PUBLISHED Oct 20, 2017
Thursday night's (October 19) HPX show by the Courtneys was the band's first, but not the first time its members have been to Halifax: bass...
Charlotte Day Wilson
Halifax Pop Explosion, Halifax NS, October 19
PUBLISHED Oct 20, 2017
Toronto's Charlotte Day Wilson was treated like a hometown hero at her Halifax Pop Explosion show Thursday night (October 19) at the Marque...
METZ
Halifax Pop Explosion, Halifax NS, October 18
PUBLISHED Oct 19, 2017
As impressive as METZ's wall-of-distortion soundscapes can be live, the amount of sweat the band manage to generate on stage almost matches...