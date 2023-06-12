Coachella
Coachella Sets Dates for 2024 Edition
PUBLISHED Jun 12, 2023
Coachella season is freshly behind us, so you know what that means: Coachella season is upon us once more! The Indio, CA-based music festi...
Hockey Podcasters Detail Frank Ocean's Vetoed Skating Rink Performance at Coachella: "To See It All Fall Apart Was Really Sad"
PUBLISHED Apr 19, 2023
As you're likely already aware, Frank Ocean finally headlined Coachella this past Sunday (April 16) to decidedly mixed reception. The day a...
blink-182's Classic Lineup Will Reunite at Coachella
PUBLISHED Apr 13, 2023
Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker and Tom DeLonge will surprise-debut their blink-182 reunion at Coachella tomorrow, according to the band and the...
Coachella 2023 Will Be Livestreamed on YouTube
PUBLISHED Apr 3, 2023
With Coachella 2023 just around the corner, the festival has announced that it will livestream performances from all six of its stages for...
Björk to Bring "Orkestral" Set to Coachella
PUBLISHED Jan 25, 2023
Mushroom mother Björk is bringing her "Orkestral" live concept to her Coachella performances. Presumably reworking her "Björk Orkestral" sh...
Coachella Announces 2023 Lineup with Frank Ocean, Bad Bunny, Wet Leg, Kaytranada
PUBLISHED Jan 10, 2023
Coachella has announced its 2023 lineup, featuring headliners Frank Ocean, Bad Bunny and BLACKPINK. The festival returns to Indio, CA, for...
Jessie Reyez Is Still Working on Her Next Album, According to a Billboard
PUBLISHED Apr 15, 2022
Ahead of her Sunday performance at this year's freewheeling, COVID precaution-less Coachella, Toronto's Jessie Reyez has shared a rather la...
Surprise! Arcade Fire are Performing at Coachella
PUBLISHED Apr 14, 2022
It was announced earlier today that Arcade Fire would be replacing the Foo Fighters as one of this year's Osheaga headliners, but it turns...