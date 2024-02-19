Articles by Jill Wilson
Novillero
PUBLISHED May 8, 2007
You know you're in Texas when new fans of Winnipeg band Novillero pronounce the moniker's double Ls as a Y, giving it an unexpected Tex-Mex...
The Wrens
PUBLISHED May 8, 2007
The New Jersey quartet's Parish set started off deceptively gently, with bassist Daniel Whelan sitting at the piano and singing, while guit...
Billy Bragg
Garrick Centre, Winnipeg MB - September 26
PUBLISHED Feb 21, 2007
About midway through his recent solo show in Winnipeg, the Bard from Barking stopped, not uncharacteristically, to tell a story, the gist o...
Christine Fellows
PUBLISHED Sep 1, 2006
Ask singer-songwriter Christine Fellows what she considers her primary instrument and she laughs. "I would automatically say that I dont p...
All About Lily Chou-Chou
Shunji Iwai
PUBLISHED Sep 1, 2001
Adolescent alienation and loneliness were popular themes among Japanese filmmakers at this year's Toronto International Film Festival. Both...