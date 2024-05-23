Articles by Jill Wilson
Novillero
Canadian Music Week 2004 March 3 to 6, Toronto ON
PUBLISHED Sep 6, 2007
Winnipegs Novillero played to a packed venue and their exuberant retro-pop never sounded more vital. Trumpeter Rusty Matyas was aided by t...
VaGiants
Canadian Music Week 2004 March 3 to 6, Toronto ON
PUBLISHED Sep 6, 2007
As always, Winnipeg rockers the VaGiants grabbed the audience by its collective throat and turned the dial to "throttle." No shrinking viol...
Waking Eyes
Canadian Music Week 2004 March 3 to 6, Toronto ON
PUBLISHED Sep 6, 2007
Though the room felt right for Waking Eyes set, industry bigwigs seemed more interested in networking than applauding or paying attentio...
Clem Snide
PUBLISHED May 8, 2007
Clem Snide's warm and fuzzy afternoon show was a lovely complement to the first warm day of an unseasonably chilly SXSW. Baseball cap-clad...
Crooked Fingers
PUBLISHED May 8, 2007
Singer-songwriter Eric Bachmann pulled out all the stops for his Parish showcase, playing with a band that included a back-up singer/flauti...
The Frames
PUBLISHED May 8, 2007
At an afternoon showcase at Emo's, Dublin group the Frames didn't let their self-confessed hangovers get in the way, putting on a set that...
Harvey Danger
PUBLISHED May 8, 2007
Led by curly-haired Jack Osborne look-alike Sean Nelson, who has the all-embracing stage presence of a Vegas legend, this sorely underappre...
Magnolia Electric Co.
PUBLISHED May 8, 2007
There's no disputing the enthusiasm of former Songs: Ohia singer Jason Molina and his motley - and hairy - band of Magnolia men. Enthusiasm...