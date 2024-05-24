Articles by Griffin J. Elliot
Saosin
Along The Shadow
PUBLISHED May 18, 2016
Along The Shadow is Saosin's first full-length with original vocalist Anthony Green, and it friggin' rules. The screamo pioneers confidentl...
Say Yes
Real Life Trash Mag
PUBLISHED Apr 29, 2016
New wave rock'n'rollers Say Yes's debut LP, Real Life Trash Mag, is indicative of the emerging Canadian post-post-hardcore scene. With memb...
Secret Satanists
Session Two
PUBLISHED Apr 21, 2016
Secret Satanists is fronted by Jeff van Helvoort of Teenage Kicks fame (previously Ulysses and the Siren, Cain and Abel) and rounded out by...
Ben Harper and the Innocent Criminals
Call It What It Is
PUBLISHED Apr 8, 2016
Ben Harper and his Innocent Criminals make their grand return to recorded music with Call It What It Is, an undeniably fun album that balan...
Bleached
Welcome The Worms
PUBLISHED Mar 30, 2016
The latest record from Los Angeles rockers Bleached is sonically pleasing, yet ultimately unoriginal. The ten-song sophomore LP is all-arou...