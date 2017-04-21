Articles by Griffin J. Elliot
As the Smoke Fades: The Holly Springs Disaster Live in Toronto
Directed by Daniel Bray and J.E. Nicholson
PUBLISHED Apr 21, 2017
For those poor souls who are unfamiliar with the ridiculously heavy "Southern" hardcore music that Holly Springs churned out (or should I s...
The Devil Wears Prada
Transit Blues
PUBLISHED Oct 5, 2016
Transit Blues is the sixth LP release from the Devil Wears Prada and the band's second release since re-signing to Rise Records; their last...
Boys Night Out
Black Dogs
PUBLISHED Jul 6, 2016
Burlington, ON's Boys Night Out return to the scene with Black Dogs, the band's seventh studio venture and their first release in nine year...
Swans
The Glowing Man
PUBLISHED Jun 16, 2016
The Glowing Man is the 14th studio album by Michael Gira's Swans, the fourth since they've returned from hiatus and the last, according to...
letlive.
If I'm the Devil…
PUBLISHED Jun 9, 2016
On their latest record, If I'm the Devil…, Los Angeles hard rockers letlive. have cultivated a more subdued sound than fans are probably us...
Beartooth
Aggressive
PUBLISHED Jun 2, 2016
Aggressive is the title of Beartooth's sophomore LP, and it's as apt a title as it could have. After a huge month for the post-hardcore s...
Elvis Depressedly
Holo Pleasures / California Dreamin'
PUBLISHED Jun 2, 2016
This is the eighth release from Elvis Depressedly duo Mathew Lee Cothran and Delaney Mills, and it's essentially a split with themselves; t...
Architects
All Our Gods Have Abandoned Us
PUBLISHED May 27, 2016
The latest LP from the UK's Architects, All Our Gods Have Abandoned Us, hits new lows of brutality for the band. For the uninitiated, tha...