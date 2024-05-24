Articles by EXCLAIM EXCLAIM
Lowfish
The Exclaim! Questionnaire
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
Who are you?I'm Gregory de Rocher, aka Lowfish, and one half of Suction Records.What are you up to?I just released a new album "Eliminator"...
Sleater Kinney
The Exclaim! Questionnaire
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
Who are you?Janet from Sleater-KinneyWhat are you up to?I'm sitting on a bed in a hotel in London, recovering from a day trying to get arou...
Corin Tucker
The Exclaim! Questionnaire
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
Who are you?Corin Tucker of Sleater-Kinney.What are you up to?We're doing press for our new record.Hometown and current HQ:PDX!Current fixa...
Bill Elm
The Exclaim! Questionnaire
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
Who are you?Bill Elm, Friends of Dean MartinezWhat are you up to?We just released a new record, A Place in the Sun, and are headed out on a...
Alice Nutter
The Exclaim! Questionnaire
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
Who are you?Alice Nutter, ChumbawambaWhat are you up to?Just had a baby, Mae Rose (I'd be a sad fuck if she was ¡§a project¡¨). We're relea...
Kelly Hogan
The Exclaim! Questionnaire
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
Who are you?Kelly Hogan. "Smelly" to my family.What are you up to?Released my new CD with the Pine Valley Cosmonauts, Beneath the Country U...
John Convertino
The Exclaim! Questionnaire
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
Who are you?John ConvertinoWhat are you up to?Calexico and Giant Sand both have current releases, so lots of touring ahead. Doug McCombs (B...
Joey Burns
The Exclaim! Questionnaire
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
Who are you?Joey BurnsWhat are you up to?On tour in Europe with Giant Sand and Calexico, who both have new releases; recording a version of...