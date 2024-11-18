Global K-Pop stars Stray Kids have expanded their <dominATE> World Tour, adding dates in Latin America, North America, Europe and the UK. The group will play 20 shows next summer, with a lone Canadian date in July.
The group conclude the first leg of their tour at the end of the year, and will kick off the 2025 leg in Hong Kong in January before heading over to Chile in March. Following several Latin America and US dates, Stray Kids will wrap up the North American leg of their tour in Toronto at Rogers Stadium on July 29.
Tickets go on sale this Friday (November 22) at 3 p.m. local time, following presales earlier that day at 11 a.m. See the group's full itinerary below.
Stray Kids 2024-2025 Tour Dates:
11/23 Bulacan, Phillipines - Philippine Arena
11/29 Macau, China - Galaxy Arena
11/30 Macau, China - Galaxy Arena
12/05 Osaka, Japan - Kyocera Dome
12/07 Osaka, Japan - Kyocera Dome
12/08 Osaka, Japan - Kyocera Dome
12/14 Bangkok, Thailand - National Stadium
12/21 Jakarta, Indonesia - Indonesia Arena, GBK
01/18 Hong Kong, China - AsiaWorld-Arena
01/19 Hong Kong, China - AsiaWorld-Arena
03/28 Santiago, Chile - Estadio Bicentenario La Florida
04/01 Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - Estádio Nilton Santos
04/05 São Paulo, BRI, Brazil - Estádio MorumBIS
04/09 Lima, Peru - Estadio San Marcos
04/12 Mexico City, Mexico - Estadio GNP - Seguros
05/24 Seattle, WA - T-Mobile Park
05/28 San Francisco, CA - Oracle Park
05/31 Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium
06/06 Arlington, TX - Globe Life Field
06/10 Atlanta, GA - Truist Park
06/14 Orlando, FL - Camping World Stadium
06/18 New York City, NY - Citi Field
06/23 Washington, DC - Nationals Park
06/26 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field
06/29 Toronto, ON - Rogers Stadium
07/11 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Johan Cruijff Arena
07/15 Frankfurt, Germany - Deutsche Bank Park
07/18 London, UK - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
07/22 Madrid, Spain - Riyadh Air Metropolitano
07/26 Paris, France - Stade de France