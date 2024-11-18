Global K-Pop stars Stray Kids have expanded their <dominATE> World Tour, adding dates in Latin America, North America, Europe and the UK. The group will play 20 shows next summer, with a lone Canadian date in July.

The group conclude the first leg of their tour at the end of the year, and will kick off the 2025 leg in Hong Kong in January before heading over to Chile in March. Following several Latin America and US dates, Stray Kids will wrap up the North American leg of their tour in Toronto at Rogers Stadium on July 29.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (November 22) at 3 p.m. local time, following presales earlier that day at 11 a.m. See the group's full itinerary below.

Stray Kids 2024-2025 Tour Dates:

11/23 Bulacan, Phillipines - Philippine Arena

11/29 Macau, China - Galaxy Arena

11/30 Macau, China - Galaxy Arena

12/05 Osaka, Japan - Kyocera Dome

12/07 Osaka, Japan - Kyocera Dome

12/08 Osaka, Japan - Kyocera Dome

12/14 Bangkok, Thailand - National Stadium

12/21 Jakarta, Indonesia - Indonesia Arena, GBK

01/18 Hong Kong, China - AsiaWorld-Arena

01/19 Hong Kong, China - AsiaWorld-Arena

03/28 Santiago, Chile - Estadio Bicentenario La Florida

04/01 Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - Estádio Nilton Santos

04/05 São Paulo, BRI, Brazil - Estádio MorumBIS

04/09 Lima, Peru - Estadio San Marcos

04/12 Mexico City, Mexico - Estadio GNP - Seguros

05/24 Seattle, WA - T-Mobile Park

05/28 San Francisco, CA - Oracle Park

05/31 Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium

06/06 Arlington, TX - Globe Life Field

06/10 Atlanta, GA - Truist Park

06/14 Orlando, FL - Camping World Stadium

06/18 New York City, NY - Citi Field

06/23 Washington, DC - Nationals Park

06/26 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field

06/29 Toronto, ON - Rogers Stadium

07/11 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Johan Cruijff Arena

07/15 Frankfurt, Germany - Deutsche Bank Park

07/18 London, UK - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

07/22 Madrid, Spain - Riyadh Air Metropolitano

07/26 Paris, France - Stade de France