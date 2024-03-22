Trending
Neil Young's Albums Ranked from Worst to Best
PUBLISHED Mar 22, 2024
There's simply no musician this side of Miles, Bowie and Madonna who took larger swings with their art. When Neil Young's music connects...
Cage the Elephant Announce New Album 'Neon Pill,' Summer North American Tour
PUBLISHED Feb 29, 2024
Cage the Elephant have confirmed the release of their sixth full-length album — news they're sharing alongside summer North American tour...
Luna Li and Gab Bouchard Win 2023 SOCAN Songwriting Prize
PUBLISHED Nov 27, 2023
The SOCAN Songwriting Prize has announced the winners for its annual honours, voted for by fans from an industry panel-curated selection of...
R.I.P. Michael Armstrong of King Cobb Steelie and Change of Heart
PUBLISHED Apr 21, 2022
Michael Armstrong, a Toronto musician know for his work as a percussionist with King Cobb Steelie and Change of Heart, has died. Armstrong...
Godspeed You! Black Emperor Explain Why They Are a "Rock and Roll Band, First and Foremost"
PUBLISHED Dec 2, 2021
Montreal's Godspeed You! Black Emperor are revered for their experimental, innovative post-rock — but, according to the band's bassist, fou...
Men I Trust's 'Untourable Album' Is a Perfect Headphones Record
PUBLISHED Sep 8, 2021
When Men I Trust were writing their fourth album during pandemic lockdowns, they naturally assumed they would never be able to tour in supp...
New Found Glory's Steve Klein Pens Open Letter Following Indecent Exposure Conviction
PUBLISHED Mar 10, 2021
In 2014, former New Found Glory guitarist Steve Klein was charged with counts of lewd conduct involving minors and possession of child porn...
Grimes Talks Religion, Trump, Jeffrey Epstein in New Interview with Lana Del Rey & Brit Marling
PUBLISHED Dec 3, 2019
Lana Del Rey and Brit Marling interviewed Grimes for a new piece where they each talk about their craft, their controversial boyfriends and...