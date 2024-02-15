Trending
Neil Young & Crazy Horse's New Album 'Fu##in' Up' Was Recorded at Toronto's Rivoli
PUBLISHED Feb 15, 2024
Following news of their spring North American tour, Neil Young and Crazy Horse have detailed new album 'Fu##in' Up'...
Portishead's Beth Gibbons Announces Debut Solo Album, Shares "Floating on a Moment"
PUBLISHED Feb 7, 2024
Portishead’s Beth Gibbons has finally announced her long-elusive debut solo album — 'Lives Outgrown' is arriving May 17 ...
M.I.A. Clarifies Alex Jones Comments, Claims She's "Not Really" an Anti-Vaxxer
PUBLISHED Oct 14, 2022
After going on an anti-vax rant following InfoWars host Alex Jones being ordered to pay $1 billion USD in damages for spreading misinformat...
Brampton Rapper Sidhu Moose Wala Shot Dead in India
PUBLISHED May 30, 2022
The Canadian and international hip-hop community is mourning the death of Sidhu Moose Wala following news of the Punjabi rapper's death on...
Ed Sheeran Says 'South Park' Episode About Ginger Kids "Fucking Ruined" His Life
PUBLISHED Jan 4, 2022
Being a red-haired child circa 2005 was tough shit, and that largely has to do with the infamous ninth episode of South Park's 11th season,...
Hear a Playlist of Anthony Bourdain's Favourite Songs from the Director of 'Roadrunner'
PUBLISHED Jul 23, 2021
The director of new Anthony Bourdain documentary Roadrunner has shared a massive playlist packed with more than 300 of the late celebrity c...
Blur's Dave Rowntree Apologizes for 2003 Attack Against Nardwuar
PUBLISHED Apr 1, 2011
Of all the memorable interviews that Vancouver weirdo Nardwuar the Human Serviette has done over the last few decades, few stick with us li...
Mickey Hart
The Best of Mickey Hart - Over The Edge and Back
PUBLISHED Oct 1, 2002
For years, former Grateful Dead avant-garde percussionist Mickey Hart has been releasing albums on the side that feature his inventive expe...