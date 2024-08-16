Funk Hunters
Stickybuds
Rene Lavice
J. Phlip
Father Funk
Donald Glaude
DJ Dan
Christian Martin
Smoke Sign
Sivz
Motion Notion Festival: August 16 - 19, 2024
Motion Notion Festival Grounds
Get Tickets
Full pass: $409.17
18+
Get Tickets
