Wolf Parade released their debut album, Apologies to the Queen Mary, in 2005 — which means it will celebrate its 20th anniversary in 2025. To mark the occasion, they've announced some Canadian shows for next March.

UPDATE (11/22, 11:18 a.m. ET): A second Toronto show has also been added at the Concert Hall on March 12.

UPDATE (11/21, 10:30 a.m. ET): Wolf Parade have added yet another Montreal show following the second one selling out too! They'll now also play Bar le Ritz on March 7.

UPDATE (11/20, 11:51 a.m. ET): The Montreal show has already sold out, so the band have added at second Bar le Ritz gig on March 9. Find the updated itinerary below.

As of this writing, only three shows have been announced in the nation's three major cities: Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver. The band will play Bar le Ritz on March 8, the Concert Hall on March 11 and the Vogue Theatre on March 14.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday (November 22) at 10 a.m. local time, following presales starting tomorrow (November 20) with the code "APOLOGIES20."

Wolf Parade's last album remains 2020's Thin Mind, while singer-guitarist Dan Boeckner released solo album Boeckner! earlier this year.

Wolf Parade 2025 Tour Dates:

03/07 Montreal, QC - Bar le Ritz

03/08 Montreal, QC - Bar le Ritz

03/09 Montreal, QC - Bar le Ritz

03/11 Toronto, ON - The Concert Hall

03/12 Toronto, ON - The Concert Hall

03/14 Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre