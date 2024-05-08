Winnipeg's Jamboree Announce New Album 'Summerland,' Share "Systems"

Jamboree — the Winnipeg trio made up of Sky Parenteau, Nick Lavich and Alex Braun — have announced their third album Summerland, arriving June 28. Alongside the announcement, the band have also shared lead single "Systems."

Inspired partly by the Winnipeg apartment complex of the same name — two towers connected by a tropical greenhouse atrium that "suspends summer indefinitely" — Summerland was written over a series of years and recorded over a period of months with producer Lino D'Ottavio in his basement studio.

The album is described as "a collection of suburban visions of backyard pool parties, hot nights, bike rides, staring out the window of a friend's car, wrapping the car around a tree, sweating through your sheets, trying to forget that winter is always around the corner and your party is getting shut down."



Summerland is the follow-up to 2022's Life in the Dome. Check out "Systems" below.





