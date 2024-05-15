Washed Out Plots North American Tour, Shares Documentary

Washed Out — the chillwave project of producer and AI music video pioneer Ernest Greene — has announced a slate of North American tour dates for the summer to accompany the upcoming release of his new album, Notes from a Quiet Life. He's shared the schedule, which includes a lone visit to Canada in Toronto this August, alongside a brief documentary about the making of the album.
Washed Out hits the road starting August 1 in Atlanta, GA. The Toronto stop comes in the latter half of Greene's venture, performing at the Danforth Music Hall on August 14 prior to wrapping up the run 10 days later in Birmingham, AL.
Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday (May 17) at 10 a.m. local time, and you can RSVP for presale access here. Find the full itinerary, as well as the Notes from a Quiet Life doc, below.
Washed Out 2024 Tour Dates:
08/01 Atlanta, GA - The Eastern
08/02 Columbia, SC - The Senate
08/03 Asheville, NC - AVL Fest
08/05 Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl
08/06 St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall
08/08 Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
08/09 Chicago, IL - Metro
08/10 Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre
08/11 Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!
08/13 Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre
08/14 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
08/16 Norwalk, CT - District Music Hall
08/17 Boston, MA - Brooklyn Paramount
08/20 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
08/21 Washington, D.C. - 9:30 Club
08/23 Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle
08/24 Birmingham, AL - Iron City