Washed Out Plots North American Tour, Shares Documentary

Washed Out — the chillwave project of producer and AI music video pioneer Ernest Greene — has announced a slate of North American tour dates for the summer to accompany the upcoming release of his new album, Notes from a Quiet Life. He's shared the schedule, which includes a lone visit to Canada in Toronto this August, alongside a brief documentary about the making of the album.

Washed Out hits the road starting August 1 in Atlanta, GA. The Toronto stop comes in the latter half of Greene's venture, performing at the Danforth Music Hall on August 14 prior to wrapping up the run 10 days later in Birmingham, AL.

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday (May 17) at 10 a.m. local time, and you can RSVP for presale access here. Find the full itinerary, as well as the Notes from a Quiet Life doc, below.



Washed Out 2024 Tour Dates:

08/01 Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

08/02 Columbia, SC - The Senate

08/03 Asheville, NC - AVL Fest

08/05 Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

08/06 St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

08/08 Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

08/09 Chicago, IL - Metro

08/10 Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre

08/11 Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!

08/13 Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre

08/14 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

08/16 Norwalk, CT - District Music Hall

08/17 Boston, MA - Brooklyn Paramount

08/20 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

08/21 Washington, D.C. - 9:30 Club

08/23 Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle

08/24 Birmingham, AL - Iron City