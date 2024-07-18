Summer festival season is in full swing, but the times are tough for many of Canada's most beloved institutions. Having just completed its 2024 event, the Vancouver International Jazz Festival has put out a call for donations, saying, "I'm worried about the future."

In an email to newsletter subscribers, Coastal Jazz's Eduardo Ottoni noted that the festival's 39th year was a success, while also acknowledging that "the last few years have been tough on arts organizations everywhere."

The message continues, "Over the last few years at Coastal Jazz, we've lost our title sponsor, cut shows, and had to make painful decisions. It breaks my heart that we've reduced our programming by more than half since before the pandemic. We've also had to hit pause on beloved venues like David Lam Park and Ironworks. Each cut feels like losing a piece of what makes Jazz Festival special."

Next year will be the Vancouver Jazz Fest's 40th year — but, according to Ottoni, "We're trying to make it to our 40th anniversary without having to cut down the number of shows or number of artists at the festival, but it's going to be a challenge."

Coastal Jazz, the organization that runs the Vancouver International Jazz Festival, is requesting donations to help it remain at full power in 2025 and beyond.

Meanwhile, the Toronto Outdoor Picture Show has put out a similar message this week.