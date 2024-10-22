Majestic Park — the project comprised of Vincent Crawford and Turtle Johnny's Chris Shackleton — have announced their emergence with an EP.

The four-track effort Love songs arrives today, and calls on '90s alternative with a knack for heartfelt, on-the-nose lyricism. "We wanted to write sappy love songs but also remain sincere, both things can be true," the band tells Exclaim!

True to form, the pair met while working at Toronto's Steve's Music. When they were enlisted to house sit for a coworker, they used the three days to write and record Love songs, which cemented Majestic Park as an ongoing project.

Majestic Park's inception follows Berryman, Shackleton's joint double single and short film with Lewis Caunter, which was released earlier this year.

Listen to Love songs in full below.