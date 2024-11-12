The Royal Conservatory of Music (RCM) has announced the 12th edition of its 21C Music Festival.

Spanning from January to May, the festival will kick off with performances from Grammy-award-winning wind quintet Imani Winds and pianist Michelle Cann on January 18.

The festival will also include special performances, including the North American premiere of Bernard Foccroulle's The Journal of Hélène Berr, as well as Measha Brueggergosman-Lee, the Hannaford Street Silver Band, and the Aaron Davis Trio performing Davis's new song cycle Zombie Blizzard, based off of Margaret Atwood's 2020 book of poetry Dearly. The 21C Afterhours will also include Luca Francesconi's Etymo performed by McKenzie Warriner.

21C Music Festival's 12th edition will include eight concerts and 14 premiers, 11 of which are Canadian.

Tickets and scheduling information for the festival can be found on RCM's official website.