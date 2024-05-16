Ticket Pricing Transparency Act Passed by US House of Representatives

Back in April, Billie Eilish, Green Day, Lorde, and a bunch of other high-profile artists signed an open letter advocating for ticketing reform through the Fans First Act — which was developed by US Senators John Cornyn, Amy Klobuchar, Marsha Blackburn, Ben Ray Luján, Roger Wicker and Peter Welch shortly after the Transparency in Charges for Key Events Ticketing (TICKET) Act unanimously passed out of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce in December.

The TICKET Act, first introduced in June 2023, has now been passed by the US House of Representatives, Variety reports. Of course, the bill still needs to get through the Senate before being signed into law by President Joe Biden, but the legislation's House of Representatives passing with a bipartisan vote of 338–24 is another big step in improving the transparency of concert ticket pricing for fans after last summer's White House visit, which saw Ticketmaster and SeatGeek promise fee transparency.

The TICKET Act would require all ticket retailers, in both primary and secondary markets, to show an "all-in" ticket price — with an itemized list of fees — prior to checkout. Further, it would deter speculative ticketing by prohibiting resale by those not in possession of tickets, as well as banning deceptive marketing, providing full refunds for cancelled events, offering comparable replacements for postponed shows with ticketholders' approval, and requiring the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to issue a report on the 2016 BOTS Enforcement Act.