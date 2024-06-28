The Once Announce North American Fall Tour

Newfoundland folksters the Once released their album Out Here back in February, and they're continuing to celebrate the record into the fall with a Canadian tour.
The Atlantic Canadian trio will start in Ontario in September, briefly backtracking east to Quebec and Nova Scotia before heading west across the Prairies. All told, they've got 17 Canadian shows.
See the schedule below. Ticket information can be found at the band's website.
The Once 2024 Tour Dates:
09/19 Arnprior, ON - Farmgate Cider
09/20 Haydon, ON - Haydon Community Hall
09/21 Aylmer, ON - Old Town Hall Theatre
09/24 Waterloo, ON - Emmanuel United Church
09/25 Owen Sound, ON - Heartwood Concert Hall
09/26 Sudbury, ON - Knox Hall
09/28 Pembroke, ON - Rankin Cultural Recreation Centre
09/29 Wakefield, QC - Centre Wakefield La Peche
10/12–13 Cape Breton, NS - Celtic Colours
10/15 Winnipeg, MB - West End Cultural Centre
10/16 Regina, SK - Artesian on 13th
10/17 Saskatoon, SK - The Bassment
10/18 Calgary, AB - Southwood United Church
10/19 Calgary, AB - Bow Valley Music Club
10/22 Canmore, AB - artsPlace
10/23 Red Deer, AB - Velvet Olive
10/26 Diamond Valley, AB - The Flare and Derrick Community Hall