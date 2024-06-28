The Once Announce North American Fall Tour

Newfoundland folksters the Once released their album Out Here back in February, and they're continuing to celebrate the record into the fall with a Canadian tour.

The Atlantic Canadian trio will start in Ontario in September, briefly backtracking east to Quebec and Nova Scotia before heading west across the Prairies. All told, they've got 17 Canadian shows.

See the schedule below. Ticket information can be found at the band's website.

The Once 2024 Tour Dates:

09/19 Arnprior, ON - Farmgate Cider

09/20 Haydon, ON - Haydon Community Hall

09/21 Aylmer, ON - Old Town Hall Theatre

09/24 Waterloo, ON - Emmanuel United Church

09/25 Owen Sound, ON - Heartwood Concert Hall

09/26 Sudbury, ON - Knox Hall

09/28 Pembroke, ON - Rankin Cultural Recreation Centre

09/29 Wakefield, QC - Centre Wakefield La Peche

10/12–13 Cape Breton, NS - Celtic Colours

10/15 Winnipeg, MB - West End Cultural Centre

10/16 Regina, SK - Artesian on 13th

10/17 Saskatoon, SK - The Bassment

10/18 Calgary, AB - Southwood United Church

10/19 Calgary, AB - Bow Valley Music Club

10/22 Canmore, AB - artsPlace

10/23 Red Deer, AB - Velvet Olive

10/26 Diamond Valley, AB - The Flare and Derrick Community Hall