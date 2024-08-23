Toronto punks the OBGMs have announced the follow-up to their Polaris Music Prize short-listed 2020 album The End. The new EP Your Friends Are Not Your Friends is out next week (August 27), with a full-length to follow in the fall.

Frontman Densil McFarlane said in a statement, "These past few years have been filled with lies, lost love, and struggle, but we survived and we are better for it." The EP features collabs with Just John and SATE. It will come out through the band's very own label imprint, Burn Industry.

The OBGMs will launch the EP with the single "IT'S OVER" on release day. The band's recent trio of singles, "CHANGES," "I'LL BE OKAY" and "GET UP," are presumably included as well.

Hear those recent singles below.





