When I wrote about John Mulaney starring in that 69 Love Songs Broadway show last month, I couldn't help but point out that the Magnetic Fields have been touring the 1999 album in celebration of its 25th anniversary, but those celebrations had sadly yet to include Canada. Is this manifestation? Did I do it? All of this is to say that the band have expanded their touring plans into 2025, including two nights in Toronto next March.
The Magnetic Fields will perform their watershed album over the course of two nights in each city, with the new dates set to kick off on March 26 and 27 at Toronto's Queen Elizabeth Theatre. The remainder of their current scheduled dates will be completed stateside, with shows slated to take them into late May of next year.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday (November 1), following various presales that begin tomorrow (October 30) at 10 a.m. local with the code "69LS25." See the full itinerary below.
The Magnetic Fields 2025 Tour Dates:
03/26 Toronto, ON - Queen Elizabeth Theatre
03/27 Toronto, ON - Queen Elizabeth Theatre
03/29–30 Pittsburgh, PA - Carnegie Lecture Hall
04/01–02 Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater
04/04–05 Tarrytown, NY - Music Hall
04/08–09 Concord, NH - Chubb Theatre
04/11–12 Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre
04/14–15 Roanoke, VA - Jefferson Center
05/06–07 Milwaukee, WI - The Pabst Theatre
05/09–10 St. Paul, MN - The Fitzgerald Theatre
05/12–13 Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre
05/16–17 Iowa City, IA - Englert Theatre
05/19–20 Cincinnati, OH - Memorial Hall