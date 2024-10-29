When I wrote about John Mulaney starring in that 69 Love Songs Broadway show last month, I couldn't help but point out that the Magnetic Fields have been touring the 1999 album in celebration of its 25th anniversary, but those celebrations had sadly yet to include Canada. Is this manifestation? Did I do it? All of this is to say that the band have expanded their touring plans into 2025, including two nights in Toronto next March.

The Magnetic Fields will perform their watershed album over the course of two nights in each city, with the new dates set to kick off on March 26 and 27 at Toronto's Queen Elizabeth Theatre. The remainder of their current scheduled dates will be completed stateside, with shows slated to take them into late May of next year.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday (November 1), following various presales that begin tomorrow (October 30) at 10 a.m. local with the code "69LS25." See the full itinerary below.

The Magnetic Fields 2025 Tour Dates:

03/26 Toronto, ON - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

03/27 Toronto, ON - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

03/29–30 Pittsburgh, PA - Carnegie Lecture Hall

04/01–02 Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater

04/04–05 Tarrytown, NY - Music Hall

04/08–09 Concord, NH - Chubb Theatre

04/11–12 Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre

04/14–15 Roanoke, VA - Jefferson Center

05/06–07 Milwaukee, WI - The Pabst Theatre

05/09–10 St. Paul, MN - The Fitzgerald Theatre

05/12–13 Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

05/16–17 Iowa City, IA - Englert Theatre

05/19–20 Cincinnati, OH - Memorial Hall