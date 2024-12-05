Soundgarden's Chris Cornell died in 2017, and in the wake of their frontman's passing, the remaining members — guitarist Kim Thayil, bassist Ben Shepherd and drummer Matt Cameron — said that they planned to retire the band, unwilling to continue as Soundgarden without Cornell.

They haven't completely stuck to that original plan, reuniting a few times; once for a Chris Cornell tribute concert in 2019 and again for a performance with Brandi Carlile in 2021.

Now, the three are reuniting once again for a show on December 14 at Seattle's Shadowbox benefitting Seattle Children's Hospital. However, it won't be Soundgarden playing the show — it'll be Nudedragons.

For the confused, that's an anagram of Soundgarden that the band have used in the past, and this time they'll be joined by Seattle-based singer, songwriter, vocal coach and community organizer Shaina Shepherd on vocal duties.

In a post on the official Nudedragons Instagram, the band wrote:

Nudedragons will be returning to the stage, and the Showbox, for the first time in 14+ years as part of the SMooCH benefit for Seattle Children's Hospital on Saturday, December 14. Shaina Shepherd will be featured on vocals for their brief encore performance.

Tickets for the event have already sold out, so good luck to anyone hoping to attend.