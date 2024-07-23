Is it possible to reunite if you've never really broken up? Edmonton dance-punks Shout Out Out Out Out are celebrating 20 years since their first show, and the band's Nik Kozub (a.k.a. Nik 7) has offered some rather tentative speculation about the band's future activities.

On Instagram, Kozub noted that today marks 20 years since the band's first-ever show. He wrote, "I feel like we should probably play a show this year to commemorate the anniversary, but in typical fashion nothing is planned (yet)."

Kozub pointed out that, even though the band currently don't have plans to reunite, they never actually broke up, so anything is possible. He wrote, "Our band didn't ever break up, we all just kinda got busy with other stuff and stopped doing things, so who knows!"

Shout Out Out Out Out released three albums, most recently 2012's Spanish Moss and Total Loss. Last year, we called them one of the "Eight Underrated Canadian Dance-Punk Bands That Are Primed for a Comeback."