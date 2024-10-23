For the last several years in the indie rock pantheon, Sharon Van Etten has needed no introduction. Now, she and her band, the Attachment Theory, are re-introducing themselves with their self-titled debut album as a unit, previewed today by lead single "Afterlife."

Sharon Van Etten & the Attachment Theory is due February 7 through Jagjaguwar. In some ways, it's the follow-up to the songwriter's most recent record, 2022's We've Been Going About This All Wrong (one of the best albums of that year); in others, it's a fresh beginning for an ensemble that's newly closer than ever.

Produced by Marta Salogni at the Eurythmics' former studio the Church, the new LP was written and recorded by Van Etten in total collaboration with her bandmates Jorge Balbi, Devra Hoff and Teeny Lieberson, presenting a thrilling new direction of her songcraft.

"For the first time in my life I asked the band if we could just jam. Words that have never come out of my mouth — ever," Van Etten reflected. "But I loved all the sounds we were getting. I was curious — what could happen?"

Of writing collaboratively, she continued, "Sometimes it's exciting, sometimes it's scary, sometimes you feel stuck. It's like every day feels a little different — just being at peace with whatever you're feeling and whoever you are and how you relate in that moment. If I can just keep a sense of openness while knowing that my feelings change every day, that is all I can do right now."

Lead single "Afterlife" seeps into the dark corners of its titular subject matter, but with the ascendant melody and the Attachment Theory's exultant, full-bodied sound, its tone comes across as reverent and reassuring. Give it a listen below, where you'll also find the album tracklist details.



Sharon Van Etten & the Attachment Theory:

1. Live Forever

2. Afterlife

3. Idiot Box

4. Trouble

5. Indio

6. I Can't Imagine (Why You Feel This Way)

7. Somethin' Ain't Right

8. Southern Life (What It Must Be Like)

9. Fading Beauty

10. I Want You Here

Pre-order Sharon Van Etten & the Attachment Theory.