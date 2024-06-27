Sabrina Carpenter Celebrates Hitting No. 1 by Unleashing Her Stans on Some Random Guy

Sabrina Carpenter has topped the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time with "Please Please Please" — a well-deserved triumph after she levelled up with song-of-the-summer frontrunner "Espresso" (which is currently at No. 4 on the same chart). To mark her achievement, she, uh, took the opportunity to unleash her stan army onto some random guy who criticized her on Twitter.

On Monday (June 24), Carpenter tweeted out the week's Hot 100 chart, writing that she was a "grateful grateful grateful girl." Along with that feel-good message, however, she screenshotted a tweet from some random dude with the user name @chaserojo, who, a couple weeks earlier, had written "i dont think ive ever seen someone fumble a second single this hard. my goodness."

Poor @chaserojo is, of course, wrong — not only is "Please Please Please" a huge hit, it's also an impeccably written song that piles hooks on top of hooks and has what is surely one of the best-ever uses of the term "motherfucker" in pop music history.

That being said, Carpenter using her big moment in the spotlight to dump on @chaserojo is a weird choice in today's environment of noxious stan intimidation. Ever so predictably, @chaserojo has been bullied off of Twitter by stans; screenshots from gloating commenters show that he initially went on private, and has since deleted his Twitter account entirely.

His Instagram account, which unfortunately also uses the same handle, has been set to private, with the profile picture blacked out.

We've seen this kind of thing before, like when Lizzo was sued by the Postmates employee who she doxxed for allegedly stealing her food. It's hopefully a necessary reminder to pop stars of the power they wield, and the consequences of turning stans against a random hater, even if that person said something mildly hurtful.

There's also a lesson here for pop music stans: stop being so weird.