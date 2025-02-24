Legendary R&B artist Roberta Flack has died at the age of 88.

No cause of death was given, but she had been diagnosed with ALS in 2022. "We are heartbroken that the glorious Roberta Flack passed away this morning, February 24, 2025," a spokesperson said in a statement "She died peacefully surrounded by her family. Roberta broke boundaries and records. She was also a proud educator."

Born in Black Mountain, NC, her biggest hits included "The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face," "Killing Me Softly with His Song" and "Feel Like Makin' Love." She won the Grammy Award for Record of the Year twice consecutively: in 1973 for "The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face" and in 1974 "Feel Like Makin' Love." In total, Flack won four Grammys, plus a lifetime achievement award in 2022.

Her biggest commercial successes came in the 1970s. Her final release of her lifetime was "Running," a song that appeared in 2018 documentary 3100: Run and Become.