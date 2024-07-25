Miami, FL, metalcore legends Poison the Well announced a hiatus back in 2010, and have since reunited a handful of times for some reunion shows in 2015, 2016 and one in 2020.

And while it doesn't seem like there are any plans to release new music anytime soon, the band have announced a new 7LP, career-spanning box set that collects the majority of their discography plus a record of B-sides and rarities.

The box set includes Distance Makes the Heart Grow Fonder, The Opposite of December, Tear from the Red, You Come Before You, Versions, The Tropic Rot and B Sides & Rarities.

You can pre-order the set starting tomorrow, Friday, July 26.