Pink Floyd were the '60s/'70s version of futuristic music, so perhaps it only makes sense that drummer Nick Mason wants the group to continue on in AI form.

He told the Sunday Mirror, "It would be fascinating to see what AI could do with new music. If you tried to run it as a sort of 'Where did Pink Floyd go after?' The thing to do would be to have an AI situation where David and Roger become friends again. We could be like ABBA by the time we've finished with it."

It's one of the most pro-AI attitudes a famous musician has expressed since Grimes invited producers to use a voice simulator to make her feature on songs. Frankly, the whole premise sounds like 21st century version of The Wall.

Pink Floyd reunited for a live performance in 2005, as well as to perform a song at Syd Barrett's 2007 memorial. Keyboardist Richard Wright died in 2008. In 2014, they released The Endless River, a primarily ambient album made without songwriter Roger Waters.