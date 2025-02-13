In another case of a 20th anniversary causing millennial dread, of Montreal have announced a reissue of their seminal album The Sunlandic Twins.

Out March 14 via Polyvinyl, the remaster will be available on vinyl and as a special digital package reissue. The early-bird vinyl pressing comes on a solar flare splatter, and a second edition is available in translucent ruby red. Both come as 2LPs pressed at 45 rpm, and feature a 12-page booklet filled with liner notes and commentary. The cover is printed on gold holographic stock. Pre-orders can be made on Polyvinyl's website.

Today, of Montreal have shared the remastered version of their biggest single, "Wraith Pinned to the Mist and Other Games," and have digitally released the B-Side "Family Nouveau" for the first time. Listen to both, and check out the whole tracklist for the digital reissue below.







The Sunlandic Twins (20th Anniversary Edition) Reissue:

Part 1 – The Sunlandic Twins (Remastered 2025):

1. Requiem for O.M.M.2

2. I Was Never Young

3. Wraith Pinned to the Mist and Other Games

4. Forecast Fascist Future

5. So Begins Our Alabee

6. Our Spring Is Sweet Not Fleeting

7. The Party's Crashing Us

8. Knight Rider

9. I Was a Landscape in Your Dream

10. Death of a Shade of a Hue

11. Oslo in the Summertime

12. October is Eternal

13. The Repudiated Immortals

Part 2:

1. Art Snob Solutions

2. The Actor's Opprobrium

3. Keep Sending Me Black Fireworks

4. Everyday Feels Like Sunday

5. Family Nouveau

6. Psychotic Feeling

7. Kristiansand

8. Micro University

9. Subtest Read, Nothing New

10. Noir Blues to Tinnitus

Part 3:

1. Forecast Fascist Future (IQU Remix)

2. The Party's Crashing Us (I Am the World Trade Center Remix)

3. Wraith Pinned to the Mist and Other Games (Broken Spindles Remix)

4. I Was a Landscape In Your Dream (Grizzly Bear Remix)

5. Requiem for O.M.M.2 (United State of Electronica Remix)

6. I Was Never Young (Supersystem Remix)

7. Forecast Fascist Future (Demix)

8. Daniel [Bat For Lashes Cover]

9. Crazy for You But Not That Crazy [The Magnetic Fields Cover]

10. Whale Horn

11. Hypnotic Agents [Unreleased Blikk Fang Track]

12. Little Bird [Beach Boys Cover]

13. Back to School [Royal Trux Cover]

Part 4 – Live in Norfolk, VA 2006:

1. Intro (Live in Norfolk, VA 2006)

2. Wraith Pinned to the Mist and Other Games (Live in Norfolk, VA 2006)

3. I Was Never Young (Live in Norfolk, VA 2006)

4. Suffer for Fashion (Live in Norfolk, VA 2006)

5. Forecast Fascist Future (Live in Norfolk, VA 2006)

6. Old People in the Cemetery (Live in Norfolk, VA 2006)

7. jamzzzings/B.P's band intros (Live in Norfolk, VA 2006)

8. My British Tour Diary (Live in Norfolk, VA 2006)

9. Requiem for O.M.M 2 (Live in Norfolk, VA 2006)

10. She's a Rejector (Live in Norfolk, VA 2006)

11. Rapture Rapes the Muses (Live in Norfolk, VA 2006)

12. Oslo in the Summertime (Live in Norfolk, VA 2006)

13. Cato as a Pun (Live in Norfolk, VA 2006)

14. Bunny Ain't No Kind of Rider (Live in Norfolk, VA 2006)

15. Disconnect the Dots (Live in Norfolk, VA 2006)

16. Party's Crashing Us (Live in Norfolk, VA 2006)

17. So Begins Our Alabee (Live in Norfolk, VA 2006)