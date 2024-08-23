Recent Prism Prize Audience Award winner and Exclaim! New Faves alum Nemahsis has announced her highly anticipated debut LP, previewed today by the new single "coloured concrete."

Verbathim will be released independently on September 13. It follows the 2022 EP eleven achers — one of the best of that year — as well as the career-shifting debacle the singer-songwriter born Nemah Hasan faced last October when she was dropped by her record label over her pro-Palestine activism.

The record features previous singles "fine print," "you wore it better" and "stick of gum." Its latest preview, "coloured concrete," arrives alongside a music video directed by Hasan's frequent collaborators Norman Wong and Amy Gardner.

With a steady pulse that crescendoes in the chorus as the artist sings hooky vocables and lyrics reflecting on dreaming of a certain unattainable lifestyle growing up, it's a prime example of Nemahsis's poised, thought-provoking and effortlessly catchy alt-pop approach. Check out "coloured concrete" below.