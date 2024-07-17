Nala Sinephro has detailed her sophomore LP. The ambient jazz experimentalist will share new album Endlessness on September 13 via Warp Records.

Following her 2021 debut Space 1.8, Endlessness is described as a "deep dive into the cycle of existence." Its 10 tracks are bound together by a continuous arpeggio woven throughout all 45 minutes, making for "an expansive, mesmerizing celebration of life cycles and rebirth."

Composed, produced, mixed and recorded by Sinephro, the artist is joined on the album by James Mollison (Ezra Collective), Morgan Simpson (black midi), Sheila Maurice-Grey (KOKOROKO) Nubya Garcia, Lyle Barton, Natcyet Wakili (Sons of Kemet) and Dwayne Kilvington (Wonky Logic).

Sinephro performs at Pitchfork Music Festival 2024 this month, ahead of more live dates in Los Angeles, Brooklyn, England and Italy. You can find those dates detailed on her official website.

Endlessness:

1. Continuum 1

2. Continuum 2

3. Continuum 3

4. Continuum 4

5. Continuum 5

6. Continuum 6

7. Continuum 7

8. Continuum 8

9. Continuum 9

10. Continuum 10