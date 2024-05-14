Nada Surf Unveil 10th Album 'Moon Mirror,' Plot World Tour

In addition to providing excellent moments on the soundtrack for The O.C., Nada Surf also make great music for real life. They're back today to announce their 10th studio album with new single "In Front of Me Now" and an accompanying run of international tour dates.

Produced by Ian Laughton (Supergrass, Ash) at Rockfield Studios in Wales, Moon Mirror drops September 13 via the band's new label home, New West Records. It's the follow-up to their most recent LPs, 2021's Cycle Through and 2020's Never Not Together.

"Every time we make an album, I'm asked (and ask myself) what it's about. I never know how to answer that question," frontman Matthew Caws said in a statement. "I'm still trying to figure everything out, and that's probably as close to a theme as there is. Looking back over the years, I know what our songs are about in theory: trying to reach acceptance (of circumstances, of oneself, of others), connection, a constant search for possibility and the bright side, a willingness to change, forgiveness, curiosity, checking in with one's mortality, motivations and judgements, etc."

He added, "But in the moment when making one up, I have no idea what I'm doing and maybe that's ok. I'm just trying to stay honest with myself and take my best guess at making sense of the world."

Check out the music video for towering lead single "In Front of Me Now" below, where you'll also find the full album tracklist and Nada Surf's 2024 tour itinerary — which includes a couple of Canadian dates in Montreal (October 7) and Toronto (October 8) this fall. Tickets go on sale Friday (May 17) at 10 a.m. local.



Moon Mirror:

1. Second Skin

2. In Front of Me Now

3. Moon Mirror

4. Losing

5. Intel and Dreams

6. The One You Want

7. New Propeller

8. Open Seas

9. X Is You

10. Give Me the Sun

11. Floater

Pre-order Moon Mirror.

Nada Surf 2024 Tour Dates:

10/02 Washington, D.C. - Atlantis *

10/03 Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts *

10/04 New York, NY - Webster Hall *

10/05 Boston, MaA- The Paradise *

10/07 Montreal, QC - Studio TD *

10/08 Toronto, ON - The Great Hall *

10/09 Detroit, MI - El Club *

10/10 Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall *

10/11 Milwaukee, WI - Vivarium *

10/12 Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line *

10/15 Seattle, WA - The Crocodile *

10/16 Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom *

10/18 San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall *

10/19 Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival

10/20 Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival

10/21 Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up *

10/22 Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom ~

10/23 West Hollywood, CA - The Troubadour *

11/14 Madrid, Spain - La Riviera

11/15 Bilbao, Spain - Kafe Antzokia

11/16 Zaragoza, Spain - Las Armas

11/21 Dublin, Ireland - Academy

11/22 Manchester, UK - Gorilla

11/23 London, UK - Islington Academy

11/24 Luxembourg, LU - Den Atelier

11/25 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg

11/26 Brussels, Belgium - Botanique

11/27 Cologne, Germany - Carlswerk Victoria

11/29 Paris, France - Bataclan

11/30 Lille, France - Aeronef

12/01 Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle

12/02 Berlin, Germany - Metropol

12/03 Munich, Germany - Backstage Werk

12/04 Vienna, Austria - Arena

12/06 Zurich, Switzerland - Dynamo

12/07 Milan, Italy - Santeria Social Club

12/08 Clermont-Ferrand, France - La Cooperative de Mai

* with Office Dog

~ with Blair Gun