Irv Gotti — the co-founder of Murder Inc. Records, has been sued for sexual assault and battery and the intentional infliction of emotional distress.

As reported by the Miami New Times, a woman identified as Jane Doe accused the 54-year-old Gotti, born Irving Domingo Lorenzo, of sexually assaulting and abusing her on several occasions from 2020 to 2022 in Saint Martin, Miami and Atlanta.

The accuser filed a suit against the music executive in Miami-Dade on July 11, seeking a trial by jury.

"As a result of this sexually abusive relationship, Plaintiff has suffered severe emotional and psychological harm for which she had to be committed to a psychiatric ward," the lawsuit reads. "These injuries continue and affect Plaintiff to this day."

The following article contains potentially triggering material relating to sexual assault and violence. If you believe you have experienced or witnessed sexual misconduct and are looking for support, consult the Canadian Resource Centre for Victims of Crime to find resources in your area.

Per the New Times, the woman alleges she and Gotti met through a mutual friend at a poker tournament in the summer of 2020, and Gotti invited her to Saint Martin on vacation afterward. Upon arriving on the island, Gotti allegedly coerced her into having sex, threatening to send her home if she did not comply.

"Due to his power and influence in the music world, she complied," the suit states.

According to the suit, the woman and Gotti began dating after the Saint Martin trip, and "suffered constant abuse" during their two-year relationship.

The suit also alleges that Gotti has slandered the woman to his "vast social network in and around Los Angeles," leaving her fearful to leave home.

Find the complete lawsuit against Gotti here.

Gotti co-founded Murder Inc. Records in 1998. As an imprint of Def Jam Recordings, the label was behind releases from Ja Rule, Ashanti, Lloyd and more.

In 2022, the label was the subject of five-part BET docuseries The Murder Inc Story, on which Gotti was an executive producer.