Mike Evin Announces New Album 'Something Stirs When You Sing,' Shares "Dancing to Sir Duke"

Toronto's Mike Evin returns today with the announcement of his seventh album — previewed by the new, Stevie Wonder-inspired single, "Dancing to Sir Duke."

Produced by Chris Stringer (Timber Timbre, Abigail Lapell), Something Stirs When You Sing is set for release on August 23. It's the follow-up to the piano pop player's last album, 2019's Evin on Earth, and was recorded live off the floor at Toronto's Union Sound on the legendary grand piano that's been played by everyone from Oscar Peterson to Jeremy Dutcher.

"'Dancing to Sir Duke' was inspired by joyful memories of discovering music as a kid through my 45s and Fisher Price record player," the singer-songwriter said of the single in a press release. "I particularly remember how the Stevie Wonder song 'Sir Duke' hit me blasting out of those small distorted speakers, so that became the central image of this song. I have a lot of solo dance parties at home, and one such afternoon in the depths of the pandemic, the 'Sir Duke' memory came rushing back. The song title and idea immediately took shape."

Listen to "Dancing to Sir Duke" below.