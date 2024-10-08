Manchester, UK-based experimental punk outfit Maruja have announced a North American tour for early 2025, including a trio of Canadian dates in Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal.

The run kicks off on February 28 at Vancouver's Fox Cabaret. From there, the four-piece will traverse the US, returning to Canada toward the end of the tour to play the Garrison in Toronto (March 20) and Bar le Ritz in Montreal (March 21) ahead of wrapping things up with a stint at Big Ears Festival in Knoxville, TN, at the end of March.

Tickets go on sale Friday (October 11), with presales getting underway tomorrow (October 9) at 10 a.m. local (sign up here). Check out the full list of dates — and Maruja's latest single, "Break the Tension" — below.



Maruja 2025 Tour Dates:

02/28 Vancouver, BC - Fox Cabaret

03/01 Seattle, WA - High Dive

03/02 Portland OR - Mississippi Studios

03/03 Eugene, OR - Hult Center

03/05 San Francisco, CA - Brick & Mortar

03/06 Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room

03/07 San Diego, CA - Soda Bar

03/18 Chicago, IL - Empty Bottle

03/20 Toronto, ON - The Garrison

03/21 Montreal, QC - Bar le Ritz

03/22 New York, NY - Secret Location

03/23 Boston, MA - The Rockwell

03/25 Washington, D.C. - Union Stage

03/27–30 Knoxville, TN - Big Ears Festival